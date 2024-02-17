Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

CIFR stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

