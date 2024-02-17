Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE:PSA opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

