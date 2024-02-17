Benchmark Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Repay

RPAY stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.