Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $77,297,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

