Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

ARKR stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

