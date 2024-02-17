Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 472.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 87,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

