Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $306.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

