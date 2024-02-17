Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $9.73.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

