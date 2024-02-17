MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
