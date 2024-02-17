Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNPR. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

