StockNews.com Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

