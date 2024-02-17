Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

