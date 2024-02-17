Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.