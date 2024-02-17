American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

