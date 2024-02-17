Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
