Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

