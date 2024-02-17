Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,704,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.