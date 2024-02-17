Reviewing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.54% 11.32% 4.72% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Edgio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $262.29 million 0.09 -$730,000.00 $0.06 17.17 Edgio $338.60 million 0.16 -$136.52 million ($0.64) -0.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Edgio has a consensus target price of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 357.10%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Edgio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

