Reviewing Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Canadian Critical Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Canadian Critical Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -32.05% -26.92% Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -31.42% -18.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Canadian Critical Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.40) -7.48 Canadian Critical Minerals $100,000.00 70.73 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Canadian Critical Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Critical Minerals beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.