Head to Head Comparison: 30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 30DC and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet -1.97% -3.24% -2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 30DC and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%.

This table compares 30DC and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A NerdWallet $599.40 million 2.15 -$10.20 million ($0.16) -105.81

30DC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 30DC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

30DC beats NerdWallet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

