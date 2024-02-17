Analyzing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF)

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iida Group and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10 LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.30 $326.57 million $7.68 16.53

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LGI Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iida Group and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $116.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.42%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Iida Group.

Profitability

This table compares Iida Group and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iida Group N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 8.10% 10.58% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Iida Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

