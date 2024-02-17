Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

