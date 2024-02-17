BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.56%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

