Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enovis by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

