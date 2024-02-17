CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

CompoSecure stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,997,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CompoSecure by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 20.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 20.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

