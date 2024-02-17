StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

