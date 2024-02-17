Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.58.

Terex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $61,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

