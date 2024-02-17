Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $87.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

