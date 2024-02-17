Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

