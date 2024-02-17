Citigroup Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

