KeyCorp Increases West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $470.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.