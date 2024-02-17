Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$247.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.40.

Shares of IFC opened at C$228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$202.11. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$229.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

