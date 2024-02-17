Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on H. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.89.

H stock opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Company insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

