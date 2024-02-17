StockNews.com Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
