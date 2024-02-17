Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.