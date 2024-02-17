Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Anixa Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
