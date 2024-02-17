Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

