Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Drops By 6.9%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 352,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Zura Bio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZURA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 38.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

