TD Securities Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$7.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSL
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.
Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold
In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.