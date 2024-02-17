TD Securities Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$7.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

TSE SSL opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.