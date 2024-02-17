Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

