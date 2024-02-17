Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declines By 6.9%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

