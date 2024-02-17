ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.