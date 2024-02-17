TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

