Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -397.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

