StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 4.4 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

