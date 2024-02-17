Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

