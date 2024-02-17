Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

