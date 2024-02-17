Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Tellurian Price Performance
TELL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.