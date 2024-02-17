XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

XPO Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE XPO opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

