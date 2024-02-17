StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $202.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.