Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $302.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $308.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.