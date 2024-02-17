Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XAIR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,447.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,447.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 497.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 259.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 93.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 241,688 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,090,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 202.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 167,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.94 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.23.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.